A Follow up on Jim Eikrem’s termination (Still fired)

Following the termination of his employment in the summer of 2022, former theater director Jim Eikrem began an arbitration process with Clackamas Community College. A formal hearing is not expected to take place until April 18.

Arbitration is a dispute resolution process where two parties come together with an adjudicator to reach an agreed solution.Administrators at Clackamas Community College wouldn’t comment on Eikrem’s termination, or the reason for arbitration, until the process has concluded.

Eikrem’s termination came in the wake of several allegations from staff and students, who claimed he had a tendency to harass and demean them. He allegedly bullied people and used his position to retaliate against people who spoke out against him.

Julia Holloway, a former CCC student, previously told The Clackamas Print, “Jim was using his power in an inappropriate way to bully people, and in a retaliatory fashion.”

Melissa Richardson, the Chief Human Resources Officer for Clackamas Community College told The Clackamas Print, “I cannot really comment on that because it is an ongoing personnel matter for the college.”

Eikrem did not respond to several requests for comment from The Clackamas Print.

Eikrem previously declined to comment on the reason for his termination.