A look on and off the court of Men’s basketball at Clackamas Community College

The Clackamas Community College men’s basketball team is now halfway through its season. With a 15-7 record, the Cougars are the No. 1 ranked team in the Southern Region and eyeing another NWAC Championship.

Andre Best, a sophomore point guard from Oregon City High School said, “Every team we play is our biggest competition, when we wear Clackamas across our chest every team is gunning for us and wants to beat us.”

Best is very focused on the season right now but is taking in every second with his amazing coaches and teammates.

The Clackamas Print spoke with Clif Wegnar, head coach of the Men’s Basketball team at CCC. Wegnar said his team is now 5 -1 in league games.

“We finished a successful preseason and ended up winning the first round of league play” said Wegnar.

Dima Gadashey, a sophomore forward, came to CCC from Moscow, Russia.

“It’s going very well but I think we haven’t reached our full potential yet, which is very exciting. It’s on us to push each other to the limit every single practice to reach our full potential,” said Gadashey.

Gadashey’s goal is to transfer to a four-year school and continue his playing career.

The Cougars take on the Portland Community College Panthers on Sat. Feb. 11 beginning at 4 p.m. at Clackamas Community College.