CCC library’s ‘tough topics’ make healing easier

By Gabriel Elmosleh

News Editor

The library at Clackamas Community College has started expanding its collection of books that covers tough topics like mental health, family relationships and addiction.

“We are just thinking about the ways that we can reach students. Sometimes students don’t want to talk about things that they need information on,” said SD Dewaay, Department Chair and Instruction Librarian at the CCC library. “Finding ways that we can get that information to them in other ways is what we’re trying to do.”

The library has added these categories to their collection based on past student demand for literature that covers these topics being quite high.

With the library also in the middle of the process of removing the outdated books and replacing them with current ones, the timing could not have been better.

The library also wants students to partake in a survey so they can know what topics are important to them, so then they can invest in books that cover those topics. The link to the survey can be found here.

“Old information can be harmful. Sometimes it’s fine, other times it can be harmful for people because there’s outdated ideas about society.” Dewaay said, “So next year we’re going to be doing a lot of collection development (gathering new books) where we’re looking at diversifying voices.”

CCC library staff intends to continue adding books that cover tough topics for the foreseeable future.

Dewaay went on to say, “It’s not good enough in 2024 to buy a bunch of books, and then not buy books again for 20 years. The priority is to make sure that not only is content up to date, but that more books are frequently added to the collection,” Dewaay said.

Many of the books being added to the library are also available to read digitally on the library’s website — meaning students won’t have to go all the way to the Oregon City campus just to check them out.