College resources help students with research, homework

Students often feel an overwhelming amount of stress. Especially if you are new to Clackamas Community College, you might feel isolated and left in the dust to navigate student life with no help.

The college has many resources that are included in your tuition, including on-campus and online tutoring, a help center and plenty of online material and counselors to help you with a plan or even just life.

Josh Aman, who is the college’s coordinator of tutoring, said, “Tutoring is a service provided by the college at no cost to students. We encourage students to come early and often.”

The website makes it easy to get an appointment; go to WConline and make an account. It is recommended that you use your student login so you can easily remember it. Tutoring is offered in-person this year and is offered at the Dye Learning Center on the Oregon City campus.

“Tutoring is for everyone, whether students are just getting started in a class and feeling overwhelmed, or if students feel confident in their classes and just want to review their paper, walk through a few extra math problems or hone their accounting homework,” Aman said. “Students in all levels and abilities are welcome and encouraged to take advantage of tutoring at CCC.”

The library is another resource. Where you can find course reserves, textbook rentals and help finding resources. A favorite of many is the help center. CCC Librarian Jane Littlefield said chat services are monitored by a CCC librarian from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

“After those times, a librarian from all over the English-speaking world can help you or at the least redirect you to someone who can,” said Littlefield. The library’s website can be found at cccs library.

Students may need to study content they have never studied before and need the library, or they need help for next term and textbooks.

If you are worried that because the library is not open for in-person services, the librarians are here to help.

Under the course reserves section, you can check to see if the library has what you are looking for. “Number one tip would be to check with us to see if we have your textbook and you can check online on our website, you can go and search under course reserves,” Littlefield said.

COVID has stopped people like the librarians who love meeting with students and helping from being able to do what they love. Littlefield said, “We need to get back to teaching face to face; we missed that as well.”

Littlefield encouraged students to utilize the chat feature as much as possible and that all the librarians love being asked questions.