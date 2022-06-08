CCC hosts first in-person graduation since 2019

The end of term has arrived. The excitement of summer break for those of us who aren’t taking summer classes, the time to take some much needed time to relax and hope the Oregon sunshine graces us with its presence. Among that excitement, this term will also end with students celebrating the accomplishment of earning their degrees. For the first time since Spring 2019, Clackamas Community College will be hosting the Graduation Ceremony in a more traditional style outdoors with the gathering of graduates as well as the presence of and families to cheer them on. Last year the ceremony was hosted as a drive by outside with distancing measures in place.

The ceremony will take place June 10, 2022 on the Oregon City Campus from 4 – 6pm between Wacheno, Pauling and Roger Rook. This year, 1,060 degrees and certificates and 248 GEDs and adult high school diplomas will be earned by CCC students. The youngest graduate is 15 and the oldest is 69. 442 students are graduating with a 3.5-grade point average or higher, and 83 achieved a perfect 4.0. There is an anticipated over 900 guests attending.

Ahead of the ceremony, Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook shared, “Our students are not only students, but they are also parents, workers, caregivers, veterans, starting new or starting over. Graduating from college during a pandemic is no small feat. It takes dedication, persistence, and grit. The Class of 2022 has proven that even in the hardest of times, they will overcome. We are so proud of this year’s graduates.” We at The Print couldn’t agree more and extend all of the congratulations and we’ll wishes to those receiving their degrees on Friday.