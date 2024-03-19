Cougars knocked out at championships

< ► > Freshman Anna Parker having a one on one with Associate Head Coach Kurt Guelsdorf

By Quinton Prudhomme

Staff Writer

After intense games with decisive victories the CCC women’s basketball team was ready to play in the Northwest Athletic Conference Championship tournament in Pasco, Washington.

The Cougars dominated in games against the Clark Penguins on Feb. 28 and the Linn-Benton Roadrunners on March 2 – with the season hanging in the balance the team really had to focus.

“We are literally playing with the mindset of single elimination,” said head coach Jim Martineau after the team’s loss against the Lane Titans on Feb. 24.

After stressful victories the team felt hopeful going into their first playoff game against the Walla Walla Warriors. The Warriors were coming into the tournament as fifth seed and only lost two conference games against the Columbia Basin Hawks, who had a flawless season.

“I think that it was definitely stressful,” said sophomore guard Callie Glenn, “Having to win our last two league games to qualify for playoffs. But I think we handled it really well and I think that we’re coming in really positive now to the playoffs as far as that’s possible.”

When asked about the game against Walla Walla, freshman forward Emma Bales said, “All I know is they’ve beaten teams that we’ve competed really well with; like Umpqua, Lane and Linn-Benton. But there’s not a doubt in my mind that we can’t beat them too.”

After the first quarter the Warriors had an early lead of 6-15. The Cougars were struggling to shoot the ball and maintain tempo.

With the Cougars still down, but taking back the flow of the game, the second half finished with a score of 16-21.

The third quarter ended with the Warriors and Cougars neck and neck – both fighting for control of the game.

Sophomore Katie Katahn put up a stellar performance with 8 points in the third quarter, the highest scorer for the Cougars this game.

Unfortunately, the Warriors’ defense was too much to push through and the Cougars lost this game 46-38.

With the end to an emotional season and final game, Martineau felt disappointed but proud of what he was able to accomplish this season.

“A little disappointing to the end of the year but with the group we had and how far we got with that group, we’re pretty happy with the 21 wins we have,” said Martineau.

Even though they had a strong start to the season, the Clackamas Cougars tried hard but finished with a disappointing loss to the Warriors.