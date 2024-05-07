Haggart Observatory hosts public stargazing events

By Erik Paul

Design Editor

The Haggart Observatory, nestled within Clackamas Community College’s Environmental Learning Center, has unveiled its eagerly anticipated schedule for public viewing nights in 2024. Teaming up with Rose City Astronomers, this year’s lineup promises captivating stargazing experiences for visitors of all ages.

Astronomers and curious minds alike will have the opportunity to delve into the mysteries of the cosmos, courtesy of the observatory’s powerful telescope. Partnering with the Rose City Astronomers ensures expert guidance and a wealth of knowledge to enhance the experience.

This year, the Environmental Learning Center is focused on showcasing the moon in exquisite detail. While the moon is a familiar sight to many, viewing it through the observatory’s high-powered telescope unveils a whole new perspective, revealing intricate features such as craters, mountains and plains.

At the heart of the Haggart Observatory lies its prized possession: a 24-inch Newtonian reflector telescope, housed within the observatory’s iconic dome. In addition to this main attraction, volunteers from the Rose City Astronomers will set up portable telescopes on the observatory deck, offering a diverse array of celestial sights to behold.

Best of all, these viewings are completely free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. No pre-registration is necessary, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early, especially for popular dates, as space may be limited.

Passionate about sharing their knowledge and love for the night sky, the Rose City Astronomers volunteers will be on hand throughout the viewing nights to guide visitors, answer questions, and ensure that everyone has a chance to marvel at the wonders of space.

Here are the dates when the observatory will be open to the public:

– Wednesday, May 15 (first quarter moon, 9-11 p.m.)

– Saturday, May 18 (waxing gibbous moon, 7-9 p.m.)

– Thursday, June 13 (first quarter moon, 9-11 p.m.)

– Saturday, Aug. 10 (waxing crescent moon, 6:30-8:30 p.m.)

– Monday, Aug. 12 (first quarter moon, 6-8 p.m.)

– Tuesday, Sept. 17 (full moon, 9-11 p.m.)

– Wednesday, Oct. 16 (full moon, 8-10 p.m.)

In case of inclement weather, visitors can call the Rose City Astronomers at 503-594-6044 for cancellation updates. Attendees are advised to dress warmly for the evening weather.

The Clackamas Community College campus, located at 19600 Molalla Ave., Oregon City 97045, is home to the Environmental Learning Center, where the Haggart Observatory resides on the northeast side of campus.