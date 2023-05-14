Mentally Mindful May

May 1 marked the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month. It is important to utilize resources provided by Clackamas Community College. Casey Sims, one of the counselors for the college, spoke about the counseling team:

“All of the counselors in our department work with students that are struggling with mental health,” he said. “That isn’t always the reason students engage with counseling, but it is common for us to help students that are experiencing mental health challenges.”

On Tuesday, May 2, 11:30 a.m. The Clackamas Print visited the Wellness Fair that was held in the Wachecno Welcome Center.

What stood out the most was Planet Fitness. With a spinning prize wheel with prizes like inflatable beach balls and keychains, they were the most popular table there. A Planet Fitness personal trainer was present to assist with questions and provide information about stress relief through working out.

ASG presidential candidate Olivia Gordon made an appearance at the fair, wheeling around boxes of pizza to offer any students in the building. The freshman was more than happy to talk about mental health and share her thoughts.

“Mental health is so important,” she said. “I can’t let how I feel affect my own actions. I think it is important to be cognizant of that.”

Gordon is dual enrolled at CCC while going to high school as a junior. She aspires to work in the world of computer and electrical engineering, studying it as a major.

Planned Parenthood various flyers that provided information like the importance of sex education and safe practices. They provided free products along with pride stickers and pins.

Kaiser Permanente offered stress balls and flyers with information on resources for mental health care, though most of the students grabbed stress balls and moved on to the next table.

Also present at the fair was Happy Valley Modern Dentistry. There, they had information on dental services and floss keychains. Browsing the table was second year Ryan Lanter, who had recently entered the building. Being a new student mentor for the ASG office, Lanter was aware of the event and wanted to stop by and give his support. When asked how important mental health is to him, he responded:

“…everyone’s mental health is very important,” Lanter said,

“I heard about this event and I like to go around and meet new people and see how things are going.”

Be sure to keep an eye open for more events on campus for Mental Health Awareness month, and do not be afraid to reach out to anyone.

The Clackamas Community College website offers remote or in-person counseling with services that include personal counseling (individual and couples), crisis support, resources and referrals, career counseling, and help with academic concerns. The campus location for counseling is located at the Oregon City campus, Wacheno Welcome Center 201-210. Their hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and in-person Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact CCC Counseling through their phone: 503-594-3176 or email: counseling@clackamas.edu.