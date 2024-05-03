Sometimes pictures are worth much more than words

By Jackson Arterberry

The last week has been an eventful one. Protests broke out nationally, and Oregon was not left out of the fracas. Several reporters and editors from the Print decided that the events were worth covering, and went into the belly of the beast at Portland State University to document everything they could.

We don’t always need words to cover events …

Gabriel Lucich

Managing Editor

< ► > Protestors and police face off on the PSU campus. Photo Jackson Arterberry

Black and white photos by Jackson Arterberry