Sometimes pictures are worth much more than words

May 3, 2024 / Jackson Arterberry

 

By Jackson Arterberry

 

The last week has been an eventful one. Protests broke out nationally, and Oregon was not left out of the fracas.  Several reporters and editors from the Print decided that the events were worth covering, and went into the belly of the beast at Portland State University to document everything they could.

Gabriel Lucich

DSC03024 DSC03647 DSC02861 DSC02964 DSC02818 DSC03445 DSC03647 DSC02805 DSC03698 DSC02884 DSC03068 DSC02928 DSC03239 DSC03146 DSC03687 DSC02789 DSC02830 DSC02951 DSC03172 DSC02743 DSC02745 DSC02960 DSC02676 DSC02686 DSC02684 DSC02636 DSC02695 DSC02631 DSC02735 DSC02629 DSC02640 DSC02620 DSC02740
Protestors and police face off on the PSU campus. Photo Jackson Arterberry

