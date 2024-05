< ► >

Banda Machos closed out the event with their classics On, Friday, May 10 at The Pavilion in Salem. Banda Machos is a regional Mexican band from Villa Corona, Jalisco. The band specializes in the tecnobanda genre. They are best known for popularizing the quebradita dancing style that became popular in the 1990s in Mexico and the United States. Taken by Carlos Rodriguez-Picazo