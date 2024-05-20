Oregon City Farmers Market expands hours

By Laura Southers

The Oregon City Farmers Market, held in the Green Lot at Clackamas Community College since early November, has expanded their hours for the Summer Market. Held every other week during the Winter, the Summer Market is held every Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Farm fresh produce, plant starts, fresh flowers and food vendors. Pet food, crocheted hats, jewelry, handmade soap and distilleries. Oregon City Farmers Market has vendors to meet your needs.

Melissa Streng from Sun Love Farms said, “We are a certified naturally grown mixed vegetable farm in Oregon City. We grow about 3 1/2 acres of vegetables and try to grow things year-round. So, we are at this market all year round, and right now we have lots of wonderful spring greens, and early season roots, and a whole selection of plant starts for people’s gardens.”

If you want to take home a goodie for Fido, try a Dog Beer Treat.

Owner Johnny Stanford explained their holistic, locally sourced approach.

“We’re taking the spent grains from different breweries here around town and repurposing them before they go to landfill,” said Stanford. “And then we source our cage-free eggs and our organic flour here in Clackamas County and tie it all together with peanut butter.”

When asked if she liked the move to CCC, Lavina Howard, the owner of Viola Orchards in Estacada, said, “It’s wonderful! This is a really great space. There is so much more room for vendors but then also a lot of extra parking for people to be able to come and spend more time. We’re very grateful for the college to let us come and hang out on Saturdays.”

The Summer Market has some rotating vendors but always live music. Assistant market manager Sara Wagstaff scheduled mostly “jazz and folk.” Check orcityfarmersmarket.com for weekly details.

Even if you think you do not need any of the market’s offerings, this is a beautiful place to spend your Saturday mornings.