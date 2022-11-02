Serving from Hawaii to Oregon

Clackamas Community College welcomes students from all over the world. Joining our volleyball team this year was Braeanna Moises, a freshman from Waimea, Kauai County, Hawaii. She shared her experiences moving from Hawaii to Oregon so far, and joining the volleyball team here at Clackamas Community College.

The Clackamas Print: Why did you decide to come to CCC?

Moises: It seemed like a good fit. Oregon is really nice, so I have always wanted to come here. The coaches were really nice and convincing, and it felt like the timing was right.

TCP: What’s the biggest difference between where you are from and Oregon?

Moises: There are a lot of differences, but definitely the weather. I’m not used to cold weather at all. So, it’s been such a shock. Also, I just miss the aloha spirit of home, everyone knows everyone and it just feels very connected. I love it up here, it’s just very different.

TCP: Do you have a favorite moment playing volleyball?

Moises: I think my favorite volleyball moment was going undefeated and winning the championship back home, that was really fun. We won my sophomore year and my senior year.

TCP: Where do you see yourself in the future?

Moises: I see myself moving back home. Probably getting a job over there as a nurse, and hopefully coaching my high school team. I plan on staying at CCC for two years and then deciding if I want to play beyond that, but I am open to it.

TCP: What made you start playing volleyball?

Moises: I come from a volleyball family, and volleyball is a big thing in Hawaii, so it was just kind of always in my blood. My grandparents coached high school and my mom coached high school, so I grew up in the gym. I was a gym rat. It was just always something I wanted to do, it just felt natural.

TCP: How has it been joining a team with people you don’t know in a place you’re unfamiliar with?

Moises: It was definitely intimidating. It was my first time here, and I was so scared. There were so many people I didn’t know, but they’ve really just been very open with me. I’ve made very good friends here on the team.

TCP: Have you had any struggles in your volleyball career?

Moises: During my junior year in high school, I tore all of the ligaments in my knee. I tore my ACL, my MCL, and my meniscus. I was out for six months, and I didn’t know if I was going to play volleyball again after that. The doctors told me it’s not guaranteed that I can play again after the surgery. It only took me six months to heal because I really wanted to get back out there. It was definitely hard on my mental health because volleyball is the one thing that keeps me calm and sane. Not knowing if I was going to be able to play, especially for my senior year, really messed with my mind a lot.

TCP: What do you miss most about your hometown?

Moises: I miss my friends. My friends are like my family. It’s been really hard to not see them for this long. I miss the food, it’s so bad, I can’t wait. The first thing that I’m doing when I get home is eating.

TCP: What are you looking forward to most this school year?

Moises: I’m looking forward to playing with my team. I think we have a lot of potential, and I think we can do a lot of good things this season. So, I’m looking forward to getting to play the next half of the season and having fun with my teammates.