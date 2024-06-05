Student art show highlights artists

By Eva King

Arts and Culture Editor

The opening to the student art show in Alexandria Gallery on May 16th was a very lively event. As the crowd mingled in the lobby while they waited, you could feel the excitement building.

The student art show is a collection of work that Clackamas Community College students have made over the past year.

Guest judge V Maldonado, an artist from Portland, kicked off the event by announcing awards. Awards were given for honorable mentions, best of show, and 1st, 2nd and 3rd overall. There were also specific area awards such as photography, painting, drawing, ceramics, video, digital graphics, and metalsmithing. Everyone who placed won a gift card of their choice, the value varying depending on the level of award they won.

After the reception, the doors to the gallery opened and everyone immediately flooded in. There was a strong sense of community as people gathered around, discussing the art pieces with each other and taking pictures.

The variety of art was beautiful. Everyone’s pieces were unique with different styles and themes, but they all combined surprisingly well and didn’t feel overwhelming to look at.

One of my favorite artists featured in this show was Ruby Webb, who’s photography earned best in show. Her portraits have an almost surreal feeling to them.

Artist Libbey Briley won the area award for painting with her piece “Empress of France”.

“It’s based on a painting of Empress Eugénie of France by Franz Xaver Winterhalter (Empress Eugénie) that I saw in person at the museum of fine arts in Houston TX,” Briley said. “The medium is acrylic paint on wood panel. It took about 10 hours.”

When asked about how she felt having her art displayed in a gallery, Briley shared that she is encouraged to keep making art because of it.

“It tells me that I have a future in the arts and makes me want to work hard to see my future paintings in more galleries and shows.” Briley said.

One highlight of being here at Clackamas Community College is the way they uplift the efforts of students, especially in artistic endeavors. It’s inspiring to see the work of my peers, and it’s nice to know that the work people do for class isn’t just work.

The student art show will be up until June 6th, and is potentially the last gallery event until next fall. I highly recommend going to look at it.