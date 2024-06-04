Summer rolls in on the waves

By Quinton Prudhomme

General Assignments Editor

From the fresh sea air to the cool gusts of wind, there is nothing quite like the Oregon Coast.

On a recent trip to Pacific City I took a quick detour through Newport with pit stops at the Oregon Coast Aquarium and Rogue Ale and Spirits, a busy coastal brewery. Even though both of these are out of the way by 49 miles, it’s definitely worth the drive.

Rogue has a restaurant located on the second floor which allows patrons to overlook the boats docked at the pier. The food is classic coastal pu; fish and chips, clam chowder, classic burgers and more. The hoppy-malty smells of the brewery mix with the salty air truly encapsulating what a meal near the ocean should feel like.

I got the fish and chips with the rockfish for only $18 which, given the area and scenery, is a pretty good price.

After filling up at the brewery you can pop across the road to one of Oregon’s best aquariums, the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

The tunnel exhibit at the Oregon Coast Aquarium is a truly magical adventure. Watching a shark swim over my head was something I never thought I would experience but is definitely something I’d suggest to everyone.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium offers more than just fish though. With exhibits housing seals, sea lions, birds and otters, there is far more than one would expect to see at an aquarium and well worth the price of admission.

After the Aquarium, the perfect beach spot can be found back in Pacific City.

With a long beach allowing for a more public or private atmosphere, there is something for everyone here, not to mention the choice view of Haystack Rock and unique coastal environments.

If you go at the right time, during low tide, you can find an array of tide pools and creatures: starfish, mussels, clams, crabs and other types of denizens of the shore.

Climb Cape Kiwanda, with its 240-foot tall sand dune, and you can see miles down the coastline with one of the best views ever. It is one of the most amazing sunsets I have experienced in my life.

Once you’re all beached out and looking for food you can go to the Pelican Brew Pub located beachside at the cape.

If you’re lucky you can eat outside with a view of the ocean and Haystack Rock, front and center. The food is pricey but worth it if you’re wanting something more elevated.

I had the pork belly banh-mi with aioli and house-pickled vegetables for $26. The sandwich was good, but the price still felt steep for what I got. If you’re craving a beer on the beach, you can buy some right from the restaurant. With Pelican’s assorted beers available on tap and in six packs, it leaves you quite the range of options.

If you are wanting to cool down, Cape Kiwanda Market is located right across the street from the beach and has a selection of convenience items and more importantly an assortment of Tillamook Creamery flavors at their ice cream bar.

There are many different hotels, allowing you to pick something near the beach or something walkable and in the town. Accommodations on the beach, like Headlands Coastal Lodge costing around $599 a night or the Inn at Cape Kiwanda ranging from $208 a night, are plentiful and offer unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean.

However, there is much more affordable lodging to be found at Pacific City. I stayed at a place called Surf and Sand Inn which was around $98 a night and included a record player in every room for vinyl lovers, and the Anchorage Motel which offers multiple different suites and exploration packages, with rooms starting around $107 a night just a mile from the beach.

The Oregon Coast has something for everyone, and makes for an enjoyable, affordable and exciting beach adventure this summer. Whether Newport, Pacific City or elsewhere on the coast you can’t go wrong with an Oregon Coast getaway.