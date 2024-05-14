T H R O N E expands Indigenous music

By Quincy Higuera

Staff Writer

Many Indigenous artists box themselves in by implementing stereotypical subjects such as frybread, powwows, the rez, et cetera, into their songs. While this music is appreciated for representing Indigenous culture, it makes it difficult for other Native artists to be taken seriously in the music industry.

T H R O N E is an American hip-hop / jazz duo that takes indigenous music to a new level.

YVHIKV (pronounced yuh-hey-guh), of the Mvskoke (Creek) tribe, and Hayatheus, or “H,” a German-Jew from Charlotte, North Carolina formed the group after meeting at a recording studio three years ago. They’ve worked together since.

Their music brings a fresh and soulful vibe to the Native American rap scene.

T H R O N E, along with many other Indigenous artists, are breaking the barrier and allowing Indigenous voices to be heard while being original with their content.

T H R O N E is not afraid to step outside the box and experiment with different sounds. Their discography is filled with experimental rap, jazz, dub-step, boom-bap and more.

It’s safe to say there’s no shortage of versatility coming from these two. I love the artistic range but the soulful/jazz tracks are what caught my attention; This is where their styles shine the most.

H’s smooth rap style and cadence remind me of Isaiah Rashad, but he occasionally has a more lyrical approach like Conway the Machine or Benny the Butcher. With a stylistic match-up like this, there’s no doubt that they’re holding their own in the music scene.

YVHIKV’s style seems to be influenced by Amy Winehouse and Lauryn Hill, which can be heard in songs like “V for Vanity” or “The Lodge,” both from their 2022 album, “Lionfish.”

T H R O N E & Kingjp – Lionfish (full album)

From start to finish, “Lionfish” is melodic, lyrical, and meaningful.

A classic blues instrumental, accompanied with modern basslines and snares, “The Lodge” has me feeling like I’m in a jazz club in the 1940s — with a modern feel, of course.

“Hell is for Children pt. 2” has a dark, dreamy, horror movie vibe which is complimented by YVHIKV’s voice and H’s smooth cadence.

“Mitzvahs” is another song that stood out to me on this tape. They sampled “My New Love” by The Delfonics, which was also used in “Here We Go” by Mac Miller. “Mitzvahs” is a solo track by H where he flows perfectly over the beat with his signature smooth bars and word play.

I recommend giving T H R O N E a listen. Throughout their entire discography, there has to be at least one song that catches your attention. (Yeah, reader. I’m talking to you.) I look forward to seeing what else comes from these two talented artists, and you should too.