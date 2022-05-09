Farmers Market Brings the Fresh

Fresh air, fresh flowers, fresh produce and an eclectic collection of prepared foods and gift items – the corner of Main and Harrison in Downtown Milwaukie offers all this and more every Sunday from May to October in the form of the Milwaukie Farmers Market which has been an annual event since 1999. The Clackamas Print explored the market on opening day of this, their 24th season – here’s what we saw.

< ► > The market can get crowded, which means parking isn’t easy to find. Leave early and plan on needing a little patience. Or skip the hassle and take public transport; buses drop right near the Market and the Max Orange line has a stop close by. Photo credit: Ethan Rogers