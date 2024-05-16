Timbers break 9-game losing streak

By Gabriella Vigil

Sports Editor

The Portland Timbers shook off a nine game losing streak when they rocked the San Jose Quakes on May 15 at Providence Park, beating the Quakes 4-2.

“Tonight was a big win for the group, for the team, and for me personally,” said Phil Neville, Timbers head coach.

The Timbers record this season places them last in the Western Conference with a score of 3-6-4, winning 3 games, tying 6, and losing 4 games.

“The team’s got a great spirit,” said Neville. “They never give up and they never stop fighting for me, for the staff, for each other, and for that incredible bunch of supporters.”

Four minutes into the game, No. 11 Antony attempted a left-footed shot from the left side of the box, which was blocked, leaving the score 0-0.

30 minutes into the game, San Jose Quakes player Amhal Pellegrino scored a goal, leading 0-2. The Timbers crowd began getting rowdy, filling the air with boo’s for the Quakes.

Two minutes later, Quakes athlete Hernán López attempted a shot from outside the box, scoring a goal and making the score 0-2.

The first half ended 0-2 with the Timbers behind, despite several efforts to score.

The Timbers caught a break going into the second half when San Jose’s Wilson got red carded for a hand ball, sending him off the field and leaving the Quakes down one player.

As a result, the Timbers received a penalty shot. Evander kicked to the bottom left corner, making a goal and changing the score 1-2.

At 80 minutes on the clock, No. 14 Rodrígeuz, who was substituted No. 33 Mabiala, scored a goal, tying the game 2-2.

A strong collision between Timbers forward No. 14 Rodríguez and Quake goalkeeper No. 25 Yarbrough ended in a penalty against Quake after video review by the field ref.

The penalty shot, taken by No. 9 Mora, bumped the Timbers ahead of San Jose with a 3-2 lead.

A 10-minute gain in game time, a final score by Rodríguez and the Timbers win 4-2 in the 100th minute.

“We haven’t felt this feeling after a game for a long time,” said Evander. “I think the most important thing after that is not to relax, just keep going and doing our job and wishing to get more wins.”

With a drastic change in performance between each half, Neville wasn’t defeated.

“The team had no confidence in the first half, players were tense,” said Neville. “So at half time, it was all about ‘what are we going to do to win the game,’ ‘we can win the game.’ Honestly I never stopped believing we could win the game.”

The rumble of excitement from Timbers fans kept decibel levels in the stadium at maximum as the team clawed their way out of a 9-game losing streak.

“The spirit in that second half was bigger than anything I’ve seen in football, and I’ve seen an awful lot in football,” said Neville. “Those supporters willed the team, willed the ball into the back of the net and that’s what makes me proud to be the manager of this football club. We’ve got a hell of a lot of work to do, it’s a big job and one we’ll succeed in.”

The Portland Timbers have 23 more games coming up in the regular season. Portland plays the Minnesota United FC on May 18 at 5:30 p.m., Sporting KC on May 25 at 7:30 p.m., Austin FC on May 29 at 5:30 p.m., and the Houston Dash on June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.timbers.com/.