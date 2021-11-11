College announces fourth confirmed COVID-19 case of fall term

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Clackamas Community College announced the fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus this term on Nov. 11. The first case was reported on Oct. 14.

In an email sent to students and staff, the college stated that “the person was last on the Oregon City campus on Nov. 4 in the welding shop,” and that the student is now following self-isolation protocols.

The Nov. 11 case is the fourth to be confirmed this month — two earlier cases were confirmed on Nov. 2 and Nov. 6.

The cases have been in different buildings on the Oregon City campus: the Pauling Center, the Randall weight room, the Holden Industrial Technology Center and the latest in the welding shop.

Like most formal in-person education in the state of Oregon, the college shut down in-person operations in March 2020. Almost all classes moved online; however, in-person classes have slowly started to return in 2021. Fall term, for example, saw the return of in-person classes for theater, graphic design and others.

The Oregon City campus has more staff and students on campus than in fall 2020, but about the same number of reported cases as November of last year, when three cases had been reported. College athletics and sports moved away from in-person training in 2020 after a third COVID-19 case in November 2020.

This year, all athletic programs are back on campus, with many athletes competing without masks.

The college is encouraging students and faculty to regularly visit the Return to Campus webpage, which outlines all current guidelines and COVID-19 safety protocols. The college advises anyone present on campus who contracts COVID-19 to notify their instructor(s), as well as College Safety.