Community celebrates Native American culture with tribal elders

By Gabriella Vigil

Clackamas Community College hosted an Indigenous Peoples Day event on Oct. 8 at the John Inskeep Environmental Learning Center. People from all walks of life gathered around on a beautiful Sunday morning for delicious native food, music, storytelling and shopping.

A blessing was offered by Cheryle Kennedy, 75, Chairperson of the Tribes of Grand Ronde,to start the festivities that lasted until 2pm.

“We’re just so thankful for our youth, for our babies, our children, because we’re trying to guide them in the right way, in the way of peace, in the way of unity, in the way of love,” said Kennedy. “Thank you for this ground that we stand on, thank you for every person that’s here today recognizing Indigenous Day, the day that folks recognize that you put us here in this place”.

Indigenous Peoples Day is officially celebrated on Oct. 9 throughout 17 states, but has yet to become a federal holiday. The day is full of lively festivals, performances and ceremonies throughout many different states.

The CCC event included storytelling by Darlene Foster and Ed Edmo, and flute playing by Jan Michael Looking Wolf, Robin Gentlewolf, and Harriet Carpenter.

Looking Wolf opened with a chant song from his uncle Standing Elk called “The Gratitude.” Looking Wolf encouraged the audience to feel the energy, connect with it and join in on the singing.

“This is the medicine song to give gratitude today,” said Looking Wolf. “We all come from mother Earth, we are all Indigenous, so join us”.

Local vendors sold handmade products ranging from apothecary, candles, jewelry, shirts, hair pins, palo santo, lavender and dream catchers. Sisters Frybread Co, Nacheaux, and Cowboy Grill served people with food varying from Indian Tacos to burgers, tamales and funnel cakes.

Rather than celebrating Christopher Columbus and the early European colonization of the Americas, there is a shift to a day to honor Native American history and culture around the United States: Indigenous Peoples Day.

Clackamas Community College is built on tribal land; college staff are working to protect and restore the area and the relationship to local tribes. One way of honoring the peoples who stewarded the land is through Clackamas County’s Land Acknowledgement.

The county’s land acknowledgement was read aloud, honoring tribes including, but not limited to, the Clackamas, Cascades, Tumwater, Chinooks, Tualatin, Pudding River, Kalapuya and Northern Molalla people.