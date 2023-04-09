Cougar Talk Podcast: From writing to welding, free tutoring is available for students

April 8, 2023 / Ethan M. Rogers /

Josh Aman, tutor coordinator at the Dye Learning Center, wants to “normalize tutoring” for all CCC students. 

Josh Aman, a tutoring coordinator at the Dye Learning Center. Photo by Grant Pauli.

 In this week’s episode, host Ethan M. Rogers talks with Aman about the free tutoring services available through the learning center, for everything from writing to math to welding to computer technology. Most of the services are available virtually through Zoom, but in-person services are also offered. 

 “One of the biggest barriers is just, students don’t know about us,” Aman said. “It’s one of those best kept secrets, which is unfortunate.”

You can find information about tutoring options at clackamas.edu/tutoring, and learn more about the center on the Cougar Talk Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3RytKKzYgaT0wuAdmPbuad?si=af688f57efd047f7

 

Related posts:

  1. College offers counseling, free lunch to help staff and students navigate the pandemic
  2. Writing Center has room to help more students
  3. Music students have free show on campus
Posted in , ,

Ethan M. Rogers

Leave a Comment





Archives