Cougar Talk Podcast: From writing to welding, free tutoring is available for students

Josh Aman, tutor coordinator at the Dye Learning Center, wants to “normalize tutoring” for all CCC students.

In this week’s episode, host Ethan M. Rogers talks with Aman about the free tutoring services available through the learning center, for everything from writing to math to welding to computer technology. Most of the services are available virtually through Zoom, but in-person services are also offered.

“One of the biggest barriers is just, students don’t know about us,” Aman said. “It’s one of those best kept secrets, which is unfortunate.”

You can find information about tutoring options at clackamas.edu/tutoring, and learn more about the center on the Cougar Talk Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3RytKKzYgaT0wuAdmPbuad?si=af688f57efd047f7