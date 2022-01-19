Clackamas Community College COVID-19 Tracker

It is expected that anyone who has tested positive or has been exposed to the virus follow self isolation protocols immediately. The college ensures that any student or staff member who contracts the virus will be supported and given necessary assistance during their isolation period. The college is working to notify all individuals who come in contact with an exposure, and ensures that buildings are cleaned after an exposure occurs.

It is advised by the college and the Public Health Authority that all members of the community adhere to public health standards, basic health and cleaning habits and to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

All persons who test positive for COVID-19, have been exposed to the virus or are aware of another person who has tested positive or been exposed to the virus, should contact their instructors, a supervisor or College Safety (503-594-6650).

This map illustrates the location and date of each individual COVID-19 exposure.

Clackamas Community College has provided information regarding the college’s safety protocols, what to do if you are sick as well as information on quarantining and testing on their Return to Campus webpage.

Click here for information on COVID-19 testing on the Harmony Campus. Click here for more COVID-19 testing resources.