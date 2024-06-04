Print wins big at awards ceremony

By Laura Southers

Staff Writer

The Clackamas Print, Clackamas Community College’s student media organization, won 11 awards at this year’s Oregon Collegiate Newspaper Awards held in Lebanon on April 19.

Gabriel Lucich, the Print’s Managing Editor, won first place in the feature photo category for his photo of counselor Casey Sims with donated guitars.

Ethan Rogers, the Print’s editor-in-chief, won second place in the feature story category for his coverage of the college’s study abroad program.

The staff won first place for their website, TheClackamasPrint.net, and house ad, second place for their headline writing and third place for design.

“I didn’t expect to win anything, so this took me by surprise,” Lucich said. “Winning for best news section and best feature photo is great, and lets me know that I was on the right track for telling good stories in the right way. It’s also going to look fantastic on my C.V.”

After graduating Lucich will transfer to Lewis & Clark College to study natural resource law.

For Rogers it was nice to see Print staff recognized for their hard work.

“Our staff, both this year’s winners and last year’s winners, put a lot of work into telling great stories and it’s a pleasure to be around such hard working people.”

This is Rogers’ last term with the Print. He is already working as a freelance reporter for local papers but hopes to find a permanent home where he can better hone his reporting skills by working with career journalists.