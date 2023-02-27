Ride the cosmic waves: Cosmic Tubing at Mount Hood Ski Bowl

Layer up, get your friends, and head to Cosmic Tubing

Cosmic tubing is located at Ski Bowl on Mt. Hood, 50 miles away from Clackamas Community College. With fast tubes, loud music, and bright lights, families and friends are able to attend Cosmic tubing and have a great time.

Tammy Saelao, Lead Guest Services at Ski Bowl, tells The Clackamas Print, “Cosmic tubing, well, it’s all fluorescent lighting, we have 12 lanes, they ride up the conveyor belt with their tube and then they come down”. Tubes are provided, so there is no need to bring a personal tube or sled. “It’s good for all ages, kids and adults. It’s a great way to bond with the family” said Saelao.

Cosmic tubing is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, as well as holidays. For the specific time and dates, check out Ski Bowls website. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and ticket sales are final and non-refundable. It is $39 for adults and $34 for children. This includes an hour and a half session for tubing.

Carol Harrelson, an employee of Ski Bowl, explains, “I’ve been here 15 years and I really enjoy it…Just the fun they have coming down the hill”. Cosmic tubing is a great time for everyone, even the employees.

“I think the countdown right when you’re about to jump, that’s the best part,” said Zach Kaiser, who attended cosmic tubing. When asked if he thought it was worth it, “Oh 100% , it was a great time.”

Make sure to wear warm clothes, bring gloves, and wear waterproof boots. It is also recommended to arrive 15-20 minutes before your tubing session. You need to bring your sales receipt with the barcode in order to receive your tickets when you arrive. After that, you’re all set! If you’re looking for something fun to do on the weekend, cosmic tubing at Ski Bowl is a great choice.