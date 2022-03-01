The true and dark past behind the founding of our state

After spending the year of 2020 solidifying itself as a hotspot for protesting racial injustice, Oregon has come quite a long way from the roots of what founded the state. As we look back on this year’s Black History Month, there are a few things that we as Oregonians need to remember.

On June 18, 1844, a full 15 years before being admitted to the union, the people of Oregon passed a law that prohibited black people from living in the state. The punishment of disobeying this law was to receive 39 lashes every six months until you and your family moved away. This law was then later amended on December 19, 1844, to which it then stated that disobeying the law made you subject to “mandatory public labor,” which was their roundabout way of getting away with slavery. Shortly after this law was amended, the 1843 law that had been passed prohibiting slavery was repealed. On August 14, 1848, Oregon became a U.S. territory.

Despite the exclusion law being in place, it was only ever enforced to expel someone one time. In 1850 Jacob Vanderpool traveled from The Caribbean to Oregon, and upon arrival opened a handful of businesses which included a saloon, restaurant and a boarding house which were in the town of Oregon City. Things were fine until August 20, 1851, when Theophilus Magruder lodged a formal complaint saying that Jacob was in violation of the exclusion laws set in place. Despite Jacob and his lawyers pleading the case that the law was unconstitutional; he was still forced to leave. On September 2, 1851, Jacob Vanderpool was expelled from the state. After departing from Oregon, there isn’t much evidence as to where he went next other than a census report from 1870 that claims he resided in San Francisco. There are no known photographs of Jacob Vanderpool.

In 1857, Oregon residents approved the Oregon Constitution, which banned slavery, but made it illegal for anymore black people to move to Oregon, and prevented current black residents from owning land, voting, making contracts, or utilizing the legal system in any way.

Finally, on February 14, 1859, Oregon became the 33rd state in America, and the only state in the union with an exclusionary clause. Despite its exclusionary clause however, Oregon was on the side of anti-slavery when the civil war began in 1861, but this didn’t stop the state from forcing a $5 yearly residence fee the following year for any non-white person who lived there. Refusal to pay this fee was met with a punishment of forced public labor in the form of road maintenance.

The emancipation proclamation was put into effect on January 1, 1863, but the Confederacy didn’t surrender until 1865. Lincoln was assassinated that same year.

On June 13, 1866, the 14th amendment was added to the constitution, which states:

“‘No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” But Oregon didn’t acknowledge this amendment until September of that same year. Though the amendment made Oregon’s existing exclusion laws irrelevant, they weren’t officially repealed for another 70 years.

Only two short years after ratifying the 14th amendment, Oregon then chose to no longer recognize it as law, which prompted the passing of the 15th amendment in 1869 which states:

“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” And despite Oregon’s inaction to ratify, the Oregon Supreme Court deemed Black people eligible to vote because the U.S. constitution is the law of the land. It wasn’t until 1927 that Oregon repealed its laws prohibiting Black and Asian people from voting.

Though it’s been 153 years, Oregon still has quite a way to go when it comes to recognizing its past and current role in the discrimination against Black people, but the first step to fixing the future is learning about the past.