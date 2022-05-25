CCC athletes set new personal records at OSU High Performance meet

Clackamas Community College Track and Field athletes took on the High Performance track

meet hosted by Oregon State University, competing against 42 other teams. Overall, the team

did quite well, with four athletes setting new personal records. Along with setting personal

records, Freshman Dillion Potter placed 2nd overall in the Hammer Throw, only 1.06 meters

behind first place.

CCC's track and field athlete Brooklyn Tatom competing in the High Performance track meet. Photo credit: Ayla Fashana