CCC athletes set new personal records at OSU High Performance meet

May 25, 2022 / Ayla Fashana /

Clackamas Community College Track and Field athletes took on the High Performance track
meet hosted by Oregon State University, competing against 42 other teams. Overall, the team
did quite well, with four athletes setting new personal records. Along with setting personal
records, Freshman Dillion Potter placed 2nd overall in the Hammer Throw, only 1.06 meters
behind first place.

Sam_Katsuda 100M_Sprint Brooklyn_Tatom Brynn_Tatom Ian_Watt Noah_Meucci Mens_4x4
<
>
CCC's track and field athlete Brooklyn Tatom competing in the High Performance track meet. Photo credit: Ayla Fashana

Related posts:

  1. CCC prepares for first home track meet in 17 years
  2. CCC sister athletes reflect on missed softball season
  3. Cougars track down school records
Posted in , , ,

Ayla Fashana

Leave a Comment





Archives