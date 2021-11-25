CCC volleyball team played hard at final game, but came up short

Clackamas Community College’s volleyball team had their final game of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and although they were determined to win, Chemeketa Community College defeated them 3-2.

In the first set, Clackamas won 28-26, then lost 24-26 in the second set. They won 25-20 in the third set, but lost the fourth set 24-26. It was a close game but in the fifth and final set, Clackamas lost 5-15 which ultimately cost them the game.

“I feel like our team played hard for our last game but came up short in the end. We had too many unforced errors that ended up affecting us in the end,” said Bailey Thompson, a sophomore on the CCC’s volleyball team.

The team was playing on a normal schedule for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and had a tough season trying to get back into the swing of things. “Our team struggled this season with finding something that worked, as well as dealing with many injuries,” said Thompson.

Early on in the season, Jacqueline Parker, a hitter, got a bad ankle injury and was not able to return all season. Later on, while facing off against Southwestern Oregon, Anna Atafua, the main setter, also received an ankle injury and was unable to play for about a week. Samantha Tardiff, the libero, dealt with hamstring issues periodically throughout the season and was out with a concussion for the final game.

Clackamas ended the season with five wins and 17 losses. The Clackamas Print tried reaching out to Ashli Itami, CCC’s volleyball coach, who did not respond in time for publication.